Acura RDX Prototype to debut at 2018 Detroit Auto Show

Crossovers make money, plain and simple. Nearly every mainstream automaker sells or is planning to sell some sort of SUV. At the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, Acura will debut the third-generation RDX Prototype. This sleek concept isn't the final production version, but it is a good preview of what we'll see coming down the pipe from Honda's premium brand.
Acura says this is the most extensive redesign in more than a decade, indicating that this is a ground-up redesign rather than an overhaul of the model that's been on sale since 2013. While the current model uses a 3.5-liter V6, the new RDX will likely use a turbocharged inline-four, just like the first-gen RDX. That 2007 model was a huge oddball in Honda's naturally aspirated lineup, though turbocharging is far more prevalent today. Look for a variant of Honda's 1.5-liter turbo-four under the hood and some variant of Acura's all-wheel drive system.
The teaser video gives us a brief glimpse of the car, and there's more than a little TLX buried inside. Gone is the "beak," replace by the soon-to-be ubiquitous shield grille. All of Acura's current design was previewed with the Precision Concept that showed its face nearly two years ago. We don't have many other details, but we won't have to wait too much longer.
