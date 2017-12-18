The ET-One electric semi from Thor Tucks

LA-based startup Thor Trucks recently unveiled its zero-emission semi truck the ET-One. There are two versions of the ET-One, a $150,000 option with 100 miles of range, and a 300-mile range version that costs $250,000. Thor Trucks plans to begin shipping the ET-One in 2019. For more details head over to https://www.autoblog.com/

