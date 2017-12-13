Last of 500 allocated McLaren Sennas sells at auction

If you held any hope of obtaining the last available McLaren Senna, abandon it now: The last of the 500 build allocations has sold at a private auction for McLaren customers. It raised £2 million ($2.67 million) for the Ayrton Senna Institute, the nonprofit non-government organization named for the late three-time Formula One world champion.

The company announced the sale three days after the supercar's official unveiling and four days after it was leaked during an early reveal party. Excluding taxes, the winning bid from an anonymous buyer was more than three times the U.K. list price for the car.

Originally dubbed the P15, McLaren says the Senna is the "most extreme" road car it has ever created, with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 generating 789 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. It's also the lightest, at 2,641 pounds. It boasts a RCC II RaceActive Chassis Control hydraulic suspension and unique features like a Jetsons-esque glass greenhouse and glass panels in the doors.

Ayrton Senna won three F1 world championships driving for McLaren. The auction for McLaren customers was attended by his sister, Viviane Senna da Silva Lalli, and Bruno Senna, her son, also a race driver and McLaren ambassador.

The Ayrton Senna Institute provides education to underprivileged children in Brazil.



