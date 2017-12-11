Robert Plant’s 1965 Aston Martin DB5 is for sale

It was made famous by James Bond in the 1964 film "Goldfinger," and this particular version was given its lived-in quality by the frontman of one of rock-and-roll's biggest bands. Now you, too, can own the Aston Martin DB5 likely driven to Bron-Yr-Aur and across the land of the ice and snow by none other than Robert Plant.

The website Classic Driver is offering the 1965 DB5 coupe owned by Plant, who is most famous as the former lead singer of hard rock titans Led Zeppelin, from the early 1970s until 1986, when he sold it to father and son collectors based in England. Painted in Dubonnet Rose, the four-seater GT has 62,400 miles on it, a tan leather interior and what must be many, many untold stories of rock-and-roll excess.

The DB5, which updated the DB4, had an all-aluminum 4.0-liter, DOHC straight-six engine that made 285 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque mated to a full synchromesh ZF five-speed gearbox. It also featured three SU carburetors, twin hydraulic brake servos, Girling disc brakes and the early use of electric windows. It became famous as James Bond's third but most recognizable card, with a prototype version full of gadgets used by Sean Connery in "Goldfinger," and the car re-appearing in several subsequent Bond movies and with different actors.

This particular DB5 was restored by Aston Martin agents Chapman Spooner shortly after Plant sold it in 1986, and the car was entered into a number of Aston Martin Owners Club events during the '80s. The current owner bought it in 2008 from Nicholas Mee & Co., used it very sparingly and kept the car in a controlled environment. Given the lore that surrounded Led Zeppelin in its heady '70s rock-juggernaut days, it's remarkable that the car survived intact as well as it apparently has.

The DB5 was apparently a popular one among British rock royalty of the era, as Bonhams Bond Street just sold a '64 version previously owned by Paul McCartney for $1.8 million.



