ETC

Luxury Soho NYC residences offer car sharing or $550,000 parking spaces

This in a complex where a studio apartment costs $1 million

Dec 11th 2017 at 9:10AM
Finding a parking spot in New York City is like playing musical chairs with 23 million other people, except there's no music and no chairs, just a rumor that there might be a chair in Brooklyn, but it's probably stolen. Certain residents at 565 Broome SoHo tower can avoid that futility — at home, at least — because the soon-to-be-completed luxury tower in New York City's SoHo neighborhood will provide 40 private parking spaces for $550,000 each, in an automated garage. There's also a practical option, that being car sharing with BMW's ReachNow service.

The 115 units at 565 Broome SoHo run from just under $1 million for a studio, to $20 million for a four-bedroom, full-floor penthouse duplex. Spending $550,000 on top of that for a reserved parking spot, even one with two charging stations, sounds like Versailles-level excess. However, a space at The Parking Club in Brooklyn, "a luxury parking condominium," runs from $185,000 to $200,000. One of the 10 underground spots at 42 Crosby cost $1 million, although it's only a half-mile away from 565 Broome SoHo and units there top out at $10.45 million. In that context, we can all agree that $550,000 represents mere middle-of-the-road excess — dare we say a bargain?

For those not convinced of the value-for-money proposition, the 30-story twin-tower condo complex will also offer 24-hour availability of a range of Mini Coopers and small BMWs through ReachNow. Rates in Brooklyn start at 41 cents per minute, or $20 per hour, or $110 per day. At those prices, instead of dropping $550K on a parking spot, you could use a BMW product every day for a minimum of 13.7 years. Some residents, no doubt, will do both. Decisions, decisions.

Related Video:
Etc. Green Transportation Alternatives United States 565 broome soho manhattan new york city parking renzo piano
Create alerts for any tag above
Help us improve our comments.
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X