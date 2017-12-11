Kahn Design Flying Huntsman 6x6 Soft-Top: Because why the hell not?

Just look at the thing. Do we really need to start writing about the picture you see above? Oh fine.
This is the preview image of the Kahn Design Flying Huntsman 6x6 Soft-Top. It's a Land Rover Defender, which is rad. It's a Defender 110, which is radder. The hood has been stretched to accommodate a 6.2-liter 430-horsepower GM LS3 V8, the regular 110 cabin has been stretched to accommodate bigger people, and for those who are visually impaired, the tail end has been stretched to accommodate a third axle, bringing the grand wheel total to six. All of that is also very much rad, but it's also shared with the existing Flying Huntsman 6x6. So, old news, man.
This upcoming Soft-Top version will extend the passenger compartment back into what is the pickup bed in the regular Flying Huntsman, allowing for seating under to a retractable soft-top roof. Therefore, this is the long-awaited answer to the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet. Finally! Our long national nightmare is over, folks.
The Soft-Top joins the regular 6x6 plus a pair of 4x4 versions of the two-door Defender — one a full hard-top SUV design and another a regular cab pickup-like body. All get the same bodywork, though perusing the available inventory on Kahn's website would indicate you can also get the Flying Huntsman, including the 6x6, with a 2.2-liter TDCI diesel engine. That would be less rad. Also, we'd assume, catastrophically slow. But it would be more economical, which is totally what people are trying to be when milling about the English countryside in a 6x6 D110 quasi-pickup.
More information about the Soft-Top will be revealed in early 2018. Given the roughly £250,000 asking price for the regular 6x6, one would assume the soft-top would be more than that. Still less than a G650 Landaulet, though, which has one fewer axle. See, that's what you call value.
