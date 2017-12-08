Jeep patent filing in China show plans for 3-row Grand Commander

Back in October, we brought you spy shots of a Jeep crossover mule driving around Fiat-Chrysler's headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. They appeared to show a prototype version of the Yuntu Concept, a three-row utility vehicle unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show and designed for China.

Now, new patent filings submitted to China's trademark office and originally reported by Chinese-language website AutoHome appear to back that up. They suggest that Jeep will call the model the Grand Commander, add a seventh seat (the Yuntu had six) and will debut it next April in Beijing.

While the Yuntu was a plug-in hybrid, the Grand Commander will reportedly be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that makes 270 horsepower, which sounds like the same four-cylinder engine that powers the 2018 Wrangler. But since Jeep has confirmed a plug-in hybrid version of the Wrangler coming for 2020, it's not unreasonable to expect that configuration could come later for the Grand Commander, too, especially considering the Chinese government's push to ramp up production of electric vehicles.

The patent filings also list names for other Jeep models in China, including the concept-sounding names Portal and Hyperspace. The Portal was the name Chrysler gave to a pretty nifty electric minivan concept with double sliding bay doors at this year's CES in Las Vegas.



