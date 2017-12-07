Saleen 1 priced at $100,000

When Saleen revealed the new Saleen 1 sports car at the L.A. Auto Show, only a handful of details were released. Now the company is starting to fill in the gaps with a selection of new statistics, as well as pricing. It turns out the curvy mid-engine machine will run $100,000, which puts it right in entry-level Porsche 911 territory. But the Saleen 1's 450 horsepower outguns base 911s and matches the mid-range 911 GTS.



The company revealed a few chassis-related details, too. The Saleen 1's 2,685 pounds are not equally distributed across the car. Rather, 42 percent sits over the front and 58 percent sits over the rear. The car is fitted with big 15-inch brake rotors at all four corners. Tires are staggered with 255-mm wide units at the front and meaty 335-mm pieces at the back.

Production hasn't started yet, but the company says it will begin soon and will build 1,500 cars each year. If you want one, the company is currently accepting $1,000 deposits. The cars will also come with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty, and can be had in one of 12 colors.



