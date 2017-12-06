Rinspeed Snap

Snap is a modular autonomous box from Rinspeed . A key component that helps separate Snap from other transportation boxes is that the box can be removed or reattached to the chassis easily. Snap will debut at the 2018 CES in January.

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.