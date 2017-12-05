Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk joins 'Forza Motorsport 7' in Doritos car pack

In the past, Forza Motorsport car packs have been sponsored by automotive-related companies such as Alpinestars or Hot Wheels. But this latest car pack for Forza Motorsport 7 has a really bizarre sponsorship: Doritos. Even more so that there aren't any rotary-powered cars (rotors are triangles, thus they look like Doritos). But we can't complain too much, because the cars included are pretty great.
Leading the charge is the absurd Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk with its 707-horsepower supercharged V8 and all-wheel drive. It also comes with competition in the form of the new Porsche Cayenne Turbo with its 550-horsepower twin-turbo V8. Both of these super SUVs should be great to pit against the game's existing Bentley Bentayga and Range Rover Sport SVR.
Besides these fast people haulers, the Doritos pack (still sounds weird), comes with a selection of classic road and race cars. The road cars include the 1955 Chevrolet 150, the more plain version of the Bel Air, the 1939 BMW 328, and the 1985 Nissan Safari diesel. The race cars include the spindly blue 1926 Bugatti Type 35, and the 1962 Porsche 804, an F1 car from the famous sports car builder.
The car pack is available now and comes with either the Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition, which retails for $99.99, or with the separate car pass, which can be downloaded from the Xbox store for $29.99. Both of these products include additional car packs besides the Doritos pack.
