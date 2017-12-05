2018 Honda Pilot goes on sale starting just under $32K

The Pilot, Honda's three-row family hauler, goes on sale today for the 2018 model year with more technology inside the cabin and optional Honda Sensing safety and driver-assist technologies, plus several front- and all-wheel-drive configurations and trim levels.

Configurations start at $31,875, which includes the $975 destination and handling fee, and rise to $48,445 for the top-of-the-line Elite trim in all-wheel-drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission. That keeps it just below the likes of the Ford Explorer and the Toyota Highlander, and right in line with the Nissan Pathfinder. The base-level LX comes as a front-wheel-drive with a six-speed automatic. All versions get the 3.5-liter V6 with Variable Cylinder Management producing 280 horsepower and 263 pound-feet of torque, built at Honda's plant in Lincoln, Ala. Fuel economy peaks at 20 mpg in the city, 27 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined.

Honda is opening up the Pilot to its Sensing suite of safety and driver-assist technologies, making the package of collision mitigation and breaking, forward collision warning, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance and warning systems optional. All trim levels come equipped with a multi-angle rearview camera, while blind-spot sensing is another option.

Elsewhere, the Pilot gets front and rear LED lights, an 8-inch touchscreen standard on EX trim levels and above, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth integration, and an optional 9-inch rear entertainment system with DVD and Blu-ray capability. There's 109 cubic feet of cargo space with the second- and third-row seats folded down, while the third row is made accessible via a one-touch slide-and-fold second seat.



