The fastest SUV in the world is a Lamborghini

Dec 4th 2017 at 8:33PM
Lamborghini just unveiled the Urus. It’s the second SUV in the Italian sports-car maker’s history. Urus will cost around $200,000 when it hits showrooms in the spring of 2018. For more detail head over to https://www.autoblog.com/videos/

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

