Autoblog editors discuss the highlights of the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show . The Jeep Wrangler and Chevy Corvette ZR1, were huge stars, but more mainstream SUVs like the Hyundai Kona, Subaru Ascent, Nissan Kicks and Lincoln Nautilus were also significant. Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore and Senior Editor John Beltz Snyder discuss the latest from L.A.