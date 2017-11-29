2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS Revealed

It's finally here, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS. This is the third generation of the car that popularized the four-door coupe design. This version has a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to improve fuel efficiency. For more coverage of the 2017 LA Auto Show head over to https://www.autoblog.com/la-auto-show/
