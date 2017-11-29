2019 Lincoln Nautilus Revealed

The Lincoln Nautilus is a midsize crossover that is set to replace the MKX. Coming to dealerships next spring, Lincoln hopes that the Nautilus can continue where the MKX left off, as the luxury automaker's top-selling model. For more coverage of the 2017 LA Auto Show head over to https://www.autoblog.com/la-auto-show/
