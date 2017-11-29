2019 Lincoln Nautilus Revealed

Nov 29th 2017 at 8:21PM
The Lincoln Nautilus is a midsize crossover that is set to replace the MKX. Coming to dealerships next spring, Lincoln hopes that the Nautilus can continue where the MKX left off, as the luxury automaker's top-selling model. For more coverage of the 2017 LA Auto Show head over to https://www.autoblog.com/la-auto-show/

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

Videos Autoblog Minute Original Video 2017 la auto show 2019 lincoln nautilus auto show Business and Finance la auto show lincoln lincoln nautilus nautilus Science and Technology
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X