2018 Jeep Wrangler revealed | Video

Nov 29th 2017 at 12:10AM
FCA unveiled the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler at the 2017 LA Auto Show. The iconic off-roader will be lighter and have better fuel economy than its predecessor. For more coverage of the 2017 LA Auto Show head over to https://www.autoblog.com/la-auto-show/

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

