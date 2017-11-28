Chevy Corvette Z06 gets $9,107 discount

Even though Chevrolet Corvette production rose last year to 40,689 units — the highest number since the 1984 C4 with 51,547 units — domestic sales of America's sports car declined the past two years. Chevy sold 34,839 Corvettes in the U.S. in 2014, 33,329 in 2015, and 29,995 last year. Through the first 10 months of 2017, the numbers have fallen further: Compared with 25,345 Corvettes sales from January to October 2016, only 20,236 have found new homes over the same time this year. That 20 percent year-on-year decline helps explain why, according to 24/7 Wall Street, buyers can get $9,107 off the Corvette Z06.
Corvette sales have earned all kinds of scrutiny this year, but the discount sounds more like end-of-year closeout pricing — or a TrueCar search result — as opposed to the kind of targeted marketing campaign seen a few months ago. In April, Chevrolet offered three rebates on the Z06 and Grand Sport that, if applied together, took $8,000 of the price of those two trims. But in order to get the biggest rebate of $5,000, the buyer had to select the Brembo carbon-ceramic brake option, which added $7,495, and only current Corvette owners could claim the $2,000 loyalty rebate. Rumors of unpublicized, "Private Offer" deals with discounts from $3,000 to $5,000 continued into June.
The upshot: if you're in the market for a sports coupe, there are probably plenty of healthy discounts to go around everywhere. Compare these and other potential new vehicle purchases using our tool.
Nevertheless, Corvette numbers remain in line with the trend in the overall segment. GM Authority's sales chart for the luxury sports coupe market — including the Corvette, Porsche 911 and Boxster/Cayman, Mercedes SL-Class, and Nissan GT-R among others — reveals a 17.2 percent drop through October of this year compared to last year. The Boxster/Cayman and SL have endured steeper declines than the Corvette, and the GT-R — which has sold 503 units through October — is down 15 percent. What's more, Corvette sales surpass the combined sales of the other 10 vehicles on the chart.
