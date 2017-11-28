The 2018 Nissan Kicks is coming to the U.S. This marks Nissan’s 6th CUV in it’s crossover and SUV line-up. The Kicks will be offered in 3 models: Kicks S, Kicks SV, and Kicks SR. For more coverage of the 2017 LA Auto Show head over to https://www.autoblog.com/la-auto-show/

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.