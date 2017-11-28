2018 Hyundai Kona is coming to the U.S.

The 2018 Hyundai Kona crossover is officially coming to the U.S. It’s Hyundai’s first B-Segment crossover for the U.S. market. The Kona is scheduled to be at dealerships in the U.S. in early 2018. For more coverage of the 2017 LA Auto Show head over to https://www.autoblog.com/la-auto-show/

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.