Official

2018 Hyundai Accent starts at under $16,000

Top-level Limited starts at under $20,000

Nov 22nd 2017 at 4:01AM
2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
2017 Accent 2017 Hyundai Accent
MSRP $14,995
Explore
Reviews
Build
Hyundai has finally announced pricing for its latest Accent subcompact. The cheapest base-level SE trim is equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission and starts at $15,880, and adding a 6-speed automatic bumps that price up $1,000. Moving up to the mid-level SEL will cost at least $18,180, and the top-trim Limited starts at $19,780. Both of these trims are only available with an automatic. All versions come with the same naturally aspirated 1.6-liter four-cylinder making 130 horsepower and 119 pound-feet of torque.

The SE trim comes reasonably well equipped for a budget subcompact including air conditioning, power windows, cruise control, and Bluetooth. While one might expect those to be standard on every car now, that's not exactly the case. For example, the base level Kia Rio does not come with power windows, cruise control, or Bluetooth, though the Rio is also expected to cost a bit less than the Accent.

Choosing SEL adds a number of more desirable features including four-wheel disc brakes, alloy wheels, a bigger touch screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic headlights, heated mirrors and a telescoping steering wheel. The Limited offers even more convenience features such as forward collision avoidance, LED lights, sunroof, bigger alloy wheels, keyless entry, heated seats and automatic climate control. All versions of the Accent should be arriving at dealers soon.

Related Video:
Featured Gallery2018 Hyundai Accent
2018 Hyundai Accent 2018 Hyundai Accent 2018 Hyundai Accent 2018 Hyundai Accent 2018 Hyundai Accent 2018 Hyundai Accent 2018 Hyundai Accent 2018 Hyundai Accent
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
Hyundai Car Buying Sedan Budget hyundai accent official
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X