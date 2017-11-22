2018 Hyundai Accent starts at under $16,000

Hyundai has finally announced pricing for its latest Accent subcompact. The cheapest base-level SE trim is equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission and starts at $15,880, and adding a 6-speed automatic bumps that price up $1,000. Moving up to the mid-level SEL will cost at least $18,180, and the top-trim Limited starts at $19,780. Both of these trims are only available with an automatic. All versions come with the same naturally aspirated 1.6-liter four-cylinder making 130 horsepower and 119 pound-feet of torque.
The SE trim comes reasonably well equipped for a budget subcompact including air conditioning, power windows, cruise control, and Bluetooth. While one might expect those to be standard on every car now, that's not exactly the case. For example, the base level Kia Rio does not come with power windows, cruise control, or Bluetooth, though the Rio is also expected to cost a bit less than the Accent.
Choosing SEL adds a number of more desirable features including four-wheel disc brakes, alloy wheels, a bigger touch screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic headlights, heated mirrors and a telescoping steering wheel. The Limited offers even more convenience features such as forward collision avoidance, LED lights, sunroof, bigger alloy wheels, keyless entry, heated seats and automatic climate control. All versions of the Accent should be arriving at dealers soon.
Related Video:
The SE trim comes reasonably well equipped for a budget subcompact including air conditioning, power windows, cruise control, and Bluetooth. While one might expect those to be standard on every car now, that's not exactly the case. For example, the base level Kia Rio does not come with power windows, cruise control, or Bluetooth, though the Rio is also expected to cost a bit less than the Accent.
Choosing SEL adds a number of more desirable features including four-wheel disc brakes, alloy wheels, a bigger touch screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic headlights, heated mirrors and a telescoping steering wheel. The Limited offers even more convenience features such as forward collision avoidance, LED lights, sunroof, bigger alloy wheels, keyless entry, heated seats and automatic climate control. All versions of the Accent should be arriving at dealers soon.
Related Video: