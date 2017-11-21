Subaru Ascent crossover's roofline revealed

Just recently, Subaru announced that the new Ascent three-row crossover would be revealed at the L.A. Auto Show. Along with the announcement came a teaser that didn't reveal much of anything. Now Subaru has released a second teaser, shown above, that is significantly more generous.
The teaser gives us a solid look at the roofline and greenhouse of the Ascent. In general, it looks very much like a taller, more squared-off Outback roof, particularly at the back. But it doesn't quite look as upright as the Forester. The top of the front fender has a more pronounced shoulder over the wheel arches than either of those Subarus, too.
Based on past spy shots, we're expecting the rest of the Ascent to continue the "big Outback" look. Expect a similar hexagonal grille and chiseled sheet metal as the Outback and the rest of the Subaru line. We'll get our complete look at the new crossover on November 28 at the L.A. Auto Show.
