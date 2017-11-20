Mercedes-Benz teases new CLS with two photos

Mercedes-Benz will unveil the next CLS at the L.A. Auto Show on Nov. 29, but the German automaker has already fired up the hype train. Over the weekend, Mercedes dropped two teaser photos of the new car. One shows the front end shrouded in darkness. The other gives a glimpse of the CLS's cabin.
The first image doesn't give us much information, but we get a sense of the shape of the front end. It's a low-slung vehicle, and it borrows the new grille shape we've been seeing on other cars from Mercedes, with an oversized emblem front and center. The teaser highlights the revised front lighting, which features a more angular shape to the LED strips.
The second teaser offers more information. It shows an enormous dual-screen digital display and infotainment system, similar to that in the E-Class. Below it is a push-button starter, and four round vents surrounded by glossy carbon fiber. The insides of the vents are red, as is the ambient lighting surrounding the digital display.
The screen is displaying Mercedes-Benz's Energizing Comfort system, which controls climate, seats, lighting, and musical atmosphere to set the mood for 10 minutes at a time. The programs are Freshness, Warmth, Vitality, Joy, Comfort and Training. This system is currently available in the 2018 S-Class.
If you can't wait around for the reveal, or want to see more than these teasers, we've spied the new CLS before, though it's wearing a bit of camouflage. We've heard that it'll be available with and inline-six. These teaser also tell us that it'll keep the CLS moniker. We'll have a lot more details at the official unveiling in L.A., where we'll have our team on the ground.
