UPDATE: Hennessey reveals the Venom F5 hypercar's interior

UPDATE: A previous version of this post showed only the teaser image of the Venom F5 interior and stated that the interior would be fully revealed on November 21. It turns out the company has released images of the full interior. The post has been updated with the additional images, information and further analysis.Hennessey Performance recently unveiled its upcoming Venom F5 hypercar, along with some impressive projected performance figures, including a claimed 301 mph top speed. But the unveiling only showed the exterior of the car. Now the interior has been revealed, and it's a cozy, carbon fiber cockpit.
Seriously, there's carbon fiber everywhere. The wheel appears to be made of carbon fiber, the dashboard is made of it, and it appears the LCD instrument panel is surrounded by it.
Anything that isn't made of exposed carbon fiber seems to be wrapped in leather or Alcantara. That includes the handsome leather pull straps on each door. It also includes the seats that are covered in Alcantara. Those seats are extremely close together, so you'd better be friendly with your companion. They also look like fairly thin shells that are probably light, but we're not sure how comfy they'll be.
The steering wheel is available in two versions, one a more conventional wheel with a leather covered center, and the other a "racing" version with the instrument panel placed in the center. They're both covered in buttons, too, and even some toggle switches. Some of the buttons are for usual car fare, such as the horn and turn signals, but there are some more exotic ones. There's a button labeled "boost", for example. It will be interesting to see if that's for an overboost function for more pressure from the turbo for a short time. The gear selector even migrates to the steering wheel, appearing as a twist knob on the lower left of the wheel center.
Now that we've seen the inside and outside, we'll be looking forward to the final powertrain reveal. Though the company has announced the car will hit a top speed of 301 mph and have an original V8 design, John Hennessey has said that final powertrain details aren't nailed down yet, and has left the door open for the engine having more than two turbos. The final car should start reaching customers around 2019 or 2020.
