Buick envisioning a refreshed Envision crossover

Buick's first fully Chinese-built vehicle in the U.S., the Envision crossover, is now getting its very first refresh. Cars grow up so fast, don't they? There's no time to be wistful, though, so we need to take a look at this prototype.
It looks like the Envision refresh is going to be very mild and focuses on strengthening the family resemblance between it and other Buicks. The waterfall grille now has a horizontal bar that intersects with the badge, as seen on every new and updated Buick since the latest LaCrosse. And although that badge is covered, we wouldn't be surprised if it changes from the all-silver design to the classic red, white and blue version that was reintroduced on the LaCrosse. The lower grilles have been changed, too. The outboard grilles that house the fog lights look smaller and less pronounced than on the current model, and the center piece appears to be thinner and wider. It also more naturally merges into the plastic air dam.
The tail of this Envision, though more heavily camouflaged, also shows some minor updates. The most significant of them are the new taillights. They appear to have a similar boomerang shape as those on the LaCrosse, a distinct change from the ovular units of the current model. The lower edge of the bumper seems to have more of a faux diffuser look, and the exhaust tips now blend into the shape of the bumper, rather than ending in simple round shapes.
Since this update is clearly a mild one, we would expect to see the new Envision on sale sometime next year, probably as a 2019 model. It will join a rather fresh Buick lineup alongside the new Regal and Enclave.
