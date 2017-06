Junkyard Gems: Greatest Wrecks

slide-6792651

"Back when the most mainstream commuter vehicle in the United States was the affordable midsize sedan, every American automaker fought with bloody claws and teeth for tiny gains in market share for these cars. You had your Torinos, your Cutlasses , and your Satellites, with all their corporate siblings and cousins in the mix, and George Romney made sure that his troops in Wisconsin had an American Motors entry in this battle: the Rebel . You won't see many Rebels this century, but I was able to find this '70 in a San Francisco Bay Area yard a few weeks ago." Read more.