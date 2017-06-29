The cars we'd import to America if we could

slide-6790872

Some folks, when playing out a fantasy like this, would opt for the ultimate version of something. The most power with gobs of stuff. Sure, I get it, and in some situations I’m right there with you. But this is my piece of this game, and I’m going to play it differently. I’ve always wanted a Caterham, and in my mind the most appealing one is the one we can’t have: the 160.

It’s powered by a little Suzuki Kei-car engine, a 660-cc, turbocharged three-banger with just 80 hp. That means you have to work to keep the little mill on the boil, and yet the 160 weighs only 1,080 lbs, so it’s got about 148 hp per ton. That’s plenty, and, despite the turbocharging, is more true to the Seven’s original mission (as is the live rear axle). I’ve driven a Seven with a Ford crossflow, whose 130-odd horsepower felt like 200 in such a light car. The 160 seems like the purest, most elemental driving experience you can’t have here, and that’s why it appeals to me so much.