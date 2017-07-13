11 Best Sportscars We've Driven in 2017

slide-6801466

We're starting a new tradition. Instead of waiting until the end of the year to tell you which car was the best in each segment, we're going to give it to you in real time. We're driven a ton of incredible sportscars (whether humble front-drivers or full-bore supercars) so far this year.

We've ranked them in order of how far they blew our socks off. When we drive something new, we'll update the rankings and tell you why. But for Summer 2017, this is how they stack up.