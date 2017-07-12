  2. Photos
  3. America's Most Stolen Cars in 2016

America's Most Stolen Cars in 2016

Honda
  • Image Credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images

America's Most Stolen Cars in 2016

Another year, another list of the most stolen cars in America. The usual suspects are present, with the top cars carrying over from 2015. A few of these may be a surprise, but thieves don't discriminate based on brand or model year. Click through to see the full top 10 as assembled by the National Insurance Crime Bureau. 

In addition to the list, the NICB gives advice in the form of the agency's four "Layers of Protection" to limit the amount of car thefts, which include: 

Common Sense: Lock your car and take your keys. It's simple enough, but many thefts occur because owners make it easy for thieves to steal their cars.

Warning Device: Having and using a visible or audible warning device is another item that can ensure that your car remains where you left it.

Immobilizing Device: Generally speaking, if your vehicle can't be started, it can't be stolen. "Kill" switches, fuel cut-offs and smart keys are among the devices that are extremely effective.


Tracking Device: A tracking device emits a signal to the police or to a monitoring station when the vehicle is stolen. Tracking devices are very effective in helping authorities recover stolen vehicles. Some systems employ "telematics," which combine GPS and wireless technologies to allow remote monitoring of a vehicle. If the vehicle is moved, the system will alert the owner and the vehicle can be tracked via computer.

If you have one of these cars, looking into an extra form of security would be a good idea.
10. 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee
  • Image Credit: Jeep

10. 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee

9,245 Jeep Grand Cherokees were stolen last year. While that's across all the model years, the 2000 Grand Cherokee was the year of choice. This was the second-gen Grand Cherokee, sold from 1999 to 2004. 
Research the 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee
9. 2008 Chevrolet Impala
  • Image Credit: Chevrolet

9. 2008 Chevrolet Impala

The Chevrolet Impala moves up a spot to number 9 with 9,749 stolen cars. That's up just over 500 cars from 2015's tally. Like last year, the 2008 Impala proved most popular. The ninth-gen impala was sold from 2006 until 2013, mostly unchanged.
Research the 2008 Chevrolet Impala
8. 2015 Toyota Corolla
  • Image Credit: Toyota

8. 2015 Toyota Corolla

Although more Corollas were stolen in 2016 than 2015, the compact from Toyota dropped a spot to number 8. 11,989 cars were stolen, with the 11th-gen model proving popular. The current Corolla debuted in 2013 and received a refresh for the 2017 model year.
Research the 2015 Toyota Corolla
7. 2001 Dodge Ram
  • Image Credit: Wieck

7. 2001 Dodge Ram

The first full-size pickup on our list is the Dodge Ram. People buy trucks by the millions every year, so it should come as no surprise that a few make it into the hands of car thieves. The 2001 Dodge Ram, the final year for the hugely popular second-gen model, is the car most likely to leave owners stranded. 12,128 Rams were stolen in 2016.
Research the Dodge
6. 2015 Nissan Altima
  • Image Credit: Nissan

6. 2015 Nissan Altima

Although the Nissan Altima may have been surpassed by the Rogue in annual sales, the mid-size sedan still holds strong when it comes to annual thefts. In 2015, the Altima wasn't even in the top 10, though things have changed for 2016. Like the Corolla, the current-gen pre-facelift model proved to be the most popular.
Research the 2015 Nissan Altima
5. 2016 Toyota Camry
  • Image Credit: Toyota

5. 2016 Toyota Camry

As in 2015, the best selling car in America sits at number five on the NICB's list. Thefts increased by almost 1,000 units, with 16,732 Camrys stolen in 2016. As with the Corolla and the Altima, the current Camry proved to be the most popular. We'll see if the trend continues with the all-new 2018 model.
Research the 2016 Toyota Camry
4. 2004 Chevrolet Silverado
  • Image Credit: Chevrolet

4. 2004 Chevrolet Silverado

The second (but not last) full-sized truck on our list is the Chevrolet Silverado. As with the Ram, Chevy sells hundreds of thousands of these a year, so the fact that 31,238 were stolen in 2016 shouldn't be a surprise. That's nearly twice the number of Camrys stolen last year. The post-refresh 2004 model was the most stolen year.
Research the Chevrolet
3. 2006 Ford F-150
  • Image Credit: Ford

3. 2006 Ford F-150

The best selling vehicle in America was the most stolen pickup last year. People buy lots of trucks, meaning there are a lot of them available for car thieves. The Ford F-150 just outpaced the Chevy Silverado with 32,721 stolen trucks. 2006, part of the 11th-gen F-150, was the most popular year.
Research the 2006 Ford F-150
2. 1998 Honda Civic
  • Image Credit: Honda

2. 1998 Honda Civic

Number two returns in anger. The Honda Civic retains runner-up status with 49,547 stolen cars in 2016. That's a significant jump over number three and 117 more than 2016. 7,578 1998 Civics were stolen, making '98 once again the most popular year. Keep that in mind if you plan to purchase one.
Research the Honda Civic
1. 1997 Honda Accord
  • Image Credit: Honda

1. 1997 Honda Accord

Our champion two years in a row is the Honda Accord. It may not lead the sales charts, but with 50,427 stolen cars in 2016, it's leading the most stolen list. As shown with the Civic, late '90s Hondas seem to be popular with a certain crowd. 1997, the final year for the fifth-gen model, was the most-stolen model.
Research the Honda Accord
automotive autos stolen theft
  List

From Our Partners

Research

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500
 MSRP: $32,495 - $54,390
2015 Honda Civic
 MSRP: $18,290 - $26,740
2015 Honda Accord
 MSRP: $22,105 - $33,630
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
 MSRP: $29,995 - $64,895
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
 MSRP: $30,500 - $48,490
View More

Questions

There are no questions about this topic.
Be the first to ask!
Check These Out

Photos

Audi A8View more

Tesla Model 3 - Production Version - Tweeted by Elon MuskView more

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio: First DriveView more

Callaway Corvette SC757 Aerowagen: First DriveView more

2019 Chevrolet Silverado: Spy ShotsView more

Jeep Yuntu ConceptView more

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Spy PhotosView more

2018 Jeep Wrangler roof spy shotsView more

Subaru Ascent SUV Concept: New York 2017View more

2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport: New York 2017View more