slide-6807955

Another year, another list of the most stolen cars in America. The usual suspects are present, with the top cars carrying over from 2015. A few of these may be a surprise, but thieves don't discriminate based on brand or model year. Click through to see the full top 10 as assembled by the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

In addition to the list, the NICB gives advice in the form of the agency's four "Layers of Protection" to limit the amount of car thefts, which include:

Common Sense: Lock your car and take your keys. It's simple enough, but many thefts occur because owners make it easy for thieves to steal their cars.



Warning Device: Having and using a visible or audible warning device is another item that can ensure that your car remains where you left it.



Immobilizing Device: Generally speaking, if your vehicle can't be started, it can't be stolen. "Kill" switches, fuel cut-offs and smart keys are among the devices that are extremely effective.



Tracking Device: A tracking device emits a signal to the police or to a monitoring station when the vehicle is stolen. Tracking devices are very effective in helping authorities recover stolen vehicles. Some systems employ "telematics," which combine GPS and wireless technologies to allow remote monitoring of a vehicle. If the vehicle is moved, the system will alert the owner and the vehicle can be tracked via computer.

If you have one of these cars, looking into an extra form of security would be a good idea.