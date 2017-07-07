11 bargain late-model used cars

slide-6801476

Buying a new car can be an amazing experience, but it isn't without its faults. Perhaps the worst part of buying a car is the depreciation immediately following the purchase. As soon as you sign on the dotted line, your car immediately loses a big chunk of value. So it makes a lot of sense to buy a late-model used car. The loss from depreciation won't be as bad as on a new car, and you could save money thanks to the reduced value. And it turns out that if you pick the right model, that savings could be huge.

The car shopping site iSeeCars looked at the value of late-model used cars after three years, the period of time after which many leased vehicles are returned and go for sale as used cars. The company then compared those values with the price of the cars when new to find which ones depreciated the most, and were thus the best deals on the market. This gallery features the 11 most depreciated cars, and surprisingly, they're all pretty good.