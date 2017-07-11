Acura Model Year Changes: 2017

All-new NSX rocks the exotic boat

Last Updated: Jan 25th 2017 at 8:20AM
At a time when the marketplace focuses on an expanding menu of crossovers, Acura continues to hit the CUV category out of the park, while its sedans - although quietly accepted by Honda/Acura loyalists - remain a work in progress. Although the product teams aren't sitting still, they can't work fast enough to give some gas to the ILX, TLX and RLX 4-doors - and more excitement (beyond the all-new NSX) to the Acura showroom.

ACURA NSX: The all-new NSX, with a mid-engined V6 supplemented by a hybrid drivetrain and front-mounted Twin Motor Unit, provides a performance and handling dynamic rarely seen on the street, and certainly not available for the NSX's $160,000 MSRP. With a unique blend of aggressively aero design and refined – albeit explosive – performance, the NSX effectively resides in a class of one.

ACURA ILX: ACURA ILX: Acura's entry-level sedan continues for 2017 with no real changes beyond the addition of Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic and San Marino Red exterior colors.

ACURA TLX: The TLX continues into its third model year with only modest changes. New for 2017 are three new colors – San Marino Red, Lunar Silver Metallic and Modern Steel Metallic. Also, a GT package is offered on the TLX for the first time. Designed to reflect Acura's ongoing interest in racing, the GT addition is a combination of Acura's underbody spoilers and your money.

ACURA RLX: Modest changes on both the standard RLX and RLX Sport Hybrid.

ACURA MDX: Acura's MDX enters its fourth model year with an aggressive freshening, standard front-wheel drive and AcuraWatch, a new suite of safety and driver-assistance technology available across all MDX models. Styling updates include a new grille, hood, front fenders and side sills, along with new front and rear fascias. Inside, an electric parking brake with automatic brake hold has been added. And on the top-of-the-line Advance, buyers enjoy both real wood trim and second-row captain's chairs.

ACURA RDX: The 2017 model year introduces two new colors: Lunar Silver metallic and Modern Steel metallic.
Auto News Automakers Foreign Makes Ownership Advice
Create alerts for any tag above

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

Haynes Acura Integra (1986-1989) & Legend (1986-90)
The Hemmings Motor News Book of Cadillacs (Hemmings Motor News Collector-Car Books)
Book of Corvettes (Hemmings Motor News Collector-Car Books)
Engine Code Manual (Haynes Repair Manuals)
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

HDTV Antenna, 1byone Indoor Amplified TV Antenna 50 Mile Range with Creative Adjustable Amplifier...
Windshield Sun Shade + Bonus Products. Excellent UV Reflector - Keeping You Cooler With A Pristin...
Relanson Jumbo Sun Shade for Car windshield Keeps Vehicle Cool-UV Ray Protector Sunshade(Large/63...
Cartman Windshield Sun Shade 63" x 34", Cool FREE - A Powerful UV Ray Deflector, Car Sunshade To ...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Relanson Jumbo Sun Shade for Car windshield Keeps Vehicle Cool-UV Ray Protector Sunshade(Standard...
Auto News
Road & Track
Abandoned Autos
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

Auto Mundial 01/10/16
Auto Mundial 03/26/17
Classic Automobile & Car Manufacturing Films DVD: 1940s History of Automotive Manufacturing Inclu...
Autospeed 27 01
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

Ford Bronco Rendered With Four Doors | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

The Grand Tour season 2 trailer teases Hammond's Rimac Concept One crashWatch Video

Lucid Air EV prototype hits 235 mph on a high-speed ringWatch Video

Baby wildebeest thinks this passing car is its motherWatch Video

Autonomous Truck | Einride T-Pod | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Moller M400 Skycar VTOL 'flying car' is on eBay againWatch Video

Experiencing 24 Hours of Le Mans | The ListWatch Video

This is why you don't lead police on a long-distance, high-speed chaseWatch Video

Delsbo Electric 2017 | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Volvo's electrification move is great, but it's not the end of internal combustionWatch Video

Share This Photo X