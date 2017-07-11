Acura Model Year Changes: 2017

ACURA NSX: The all-new NSX, with a mid-engined V6 supplemented by a hybrid drivetrain and front-mounted Twin Motor Unit, provides a performance and handling dynamic rarely seen on the street, and certainly not available for the NSX's $160,000 MSRP. With a unique blend of aggressively aero design and refined – albeit explosive – performance, the NSX effectively resides in a class of one.
ACURA ILX: ACURA ILX: Acura's entry-level sedan continues for 2017 with no real changes beyond the addition of Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic and San Marino Red exterior colors.
ACURA TLX: The TLX continues into its third model year with only modest changes. New for 2017 are three new colors – San Marino Red, Lunar Silver Metallic and Modern Steel Metallic. Also, a GT package is offered on the TLX for the first time. Designed to reflect Acura's ongoing interest in racing, the GT addition is a combination of Acura's underbody spoilers and your money.
ACURA RLX: Modest changes on both the standard RLX and RLX Sport Hybrid.
ACURA MDX: Acura's MDX enters its fourth model year with an aggressive freshening, standard front-wheel drive and AcuraWatch, a new suite of safety and driver-assistance technology available across all MDX models. Styling updates include a new grille, hood, front fenders and side sills, along with new front and rear fascias. Inside, an electric parking brake with automatic brake hold has been added. And on the top-of-the-line Advance, buyers enjoy both real wood trim and second-row captain's chairs.
ACURA RDX: The 2017 model year introduces two new colors: Lunar Silver metallic and Modern Steel metallic.