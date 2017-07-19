Report

2018 Chevrolet Equinox diesel has the highest base price of all Equinoxes

Jul 19th 2017 at 8:15AM
  • Image Credit: Chevrolet
  • Image Credit: Chevrolet
  • Image Credit: Chevrolet
  • Image Credit: Chevrolet
  • Image Credit: Chevrolet
  • Image Credit: Chevrolet
  • Image Credit: Chevrolet
  • Image Credit: Chevrolet
2018 Equinox 2018 Chevrolet Equinox
MSRP $23,580
Explore
Reviews
Build
The third powertrain option for the new Chevrolet Equinox seems to finally have a pricetag. Automotive publication CarsDirect found pricing in a dealer order guide for the diesel-powered crossover, and it starts at $31,435 for the LT trim level and $33,930 for the top-end Premier trim. Though the pricing hasn't been officially announced, a Chevrolet representative did confirm that the figures are correct. The engine will only be offered on these two trim levels, which are the two most feature-laden. It will also be available with all-wheel drive or front-wheel drive, but only with an automatic transmission.

This pricing also means that the diesel Equinox carries the highest base price of the differently-powered Equinox variants. The LT with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder starts at $27,695, and the 2.0-liter turbocharged version of the LT starts at $30,090. And if you're really penny-pinching, the 1.5-liter four-cylinder model can be had for as little as $24,525, but it's a fairly stripped-out trim level.

Neither of the gasoline-powered models can match the diesel Equinox's fuel economy numbers, though. CarsDirect says the front-wheel-drive version will get 40 mpg highway and 32 mpg in the city, and the all-wheel-drive model will get 37 mpg highway and 31 mpg in the city. The Chevrolet representative also confirmed that these numbers are correct, but mentioned that they are still currently estimates and haven't been EPA certified yet.

With that in mind, it's worth noting that both versions outperform the most economical versions of the Toyota RAV4 hybrid and the Nissan Rogue hybrid. The Toyota is all-wheel drive only and gets 30 mpg on the highway and 34 mpg in the city. The Rogue comes in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive varieties, and the most efficient is the front-wheel-drive version, getting 35 mpg highway and 31 mpg city. The diesel Equinox also pulls off those numbers while also providing a punchy 236 pound-feet of torque.

Related Video:
Featured Gallery2018 Chevy Equinox
Green Rumormill Chevrolet Car Buying Crossover Budget Diesel chevrolet equinox chevy equinox report
Create alerts for any tag above

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

The Complete Book of Corvette - Revised & Updated: Every Model Since 1953 (Complete Book Series)
Haynes Chevrolet Silverado GMC Sierra: 1999 Thru 2006/2WD-4WD (Haynes Repair Manual)
David Vizard's How to Build Max Performance Chevy Small Blocks on a Budget (Performance How-To)
Chevrolet and GMC Pick-Ups (1988-2000) (Haynes Repair Manuals)
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Bosch ICON 13A Wiper Blade - 13" (Pack of 1)
Car Window Shade - (3 Pack ) - 21"x14" Cling Sunshade For Car Windows - Sun, Glare And UV Rays Pr...
Rain-X RX30214 Weatherbeater Wiper Blade - 14-Inches - (Pack of 1)
Rain-X 5079282-2 Latitude Wiper Blade, 28" (Pack of 1)
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

WONFAST® For CHEVROLET Car Auto Laser Projector Logo Illuminated Emblem Under Door Step courtesy ...
Custom Fit Automotive Reflective WindShield Sunshade for 2015 2016 2017 Chevrolet Colorado CrewCa...
Fontic Black Durable Car Center Console Armrest Secondary Storage Box Glove Pallet for Chevrolet ...
OEM GM Chevrolet Flip Key Keyless Entry Remote Fob (FCC ID: OHT01060512 / P/N: 13504199, 13500221)
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

Road to SEMA
Infestation of the Slaughter House Car Show
Alfa Romeo Junior Z, Chevrolet Camaro Convertible, Maserati Merak
Sport Truck Stoppage
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Chevrolet Questions

limp mode questions
2017 awd traverse towing capcity
Can bucket seats in second row be replaced with a bench seat
View More
Share This Photo X