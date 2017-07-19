2018 Chevrolet Equinox diesel has the highest base price of all Equinoxes

The third powertrain option for the new Chevrolet Equinox seems to finally have a pricetag. Automotive publication CarsDirect found pricing in a dealer order guide for the diesel-powered crossover, and it starts at $31,435 for the LT trim level and $33,930 for the top-end Premier trim. Though the pricing hasn't been officially announced, a Chevrolet representative did confirm that the figures are correct. The engine will only be offered on these two trim levels, which are the two most feature-laden. It will also be available with all-wheel drive or front-wheel drive, but only with an automatic transmission.
This pricing also means that the diesel Equinox carries the highest base price of the differently-powered Equinox variants. The LT with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder starts at $27,695, and the 2.0-liter turbocharged version of the LT starts at $30,090. And if you're really penny-pinching, the 1.5-liter four-cylinder model can be had for as little as $24,525, but it's a fairly stripped-out trim level.
Neither of the gasoline-powered models can match the diesel Equinox's fuel economy numbers, though. CarsDirect says the front-wheel-drive version will get 40 mpg highway and 32 mpg in the city, and the all-wheel-drive model will get 37 mpg highway and 31 mpg in the city. The Chevrolet representative also confirmed that these numbers are correct, but mentioned that they are still currently estimates and haven't been EPA certified yet.
With that in mind, it's worth noting that both versions outperform the most economical versions of the Toyota RAV4 hybrid and the Nissan Rogue hybrid. The Toyota is all-wheel drive only and gets 30 mpg on the highway and 34 mpg in the city. The Rogue comes in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive varieties, and the most efficient is the front-wheel-drive version, getting 35 mpg highway and 31 mpg city. The diesel Equinox also pulls off those numbers while also providing a punchy 236 pound-feet of torque.
Related Video:
This pricing also means that the diesel Equinox carries the highest base price of the differently-powered Equinox variants. The LT with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder starts at $27,695, and the 2.0-liter turbocharged version of the LT starts at $30,090. And if you're really penny-pinching, the 1.5-liter four-cylinder model can be had for as little as $24,525, but it's a fairly stripped-out trim level.
Neither of the gasoline-powered models can match the diesel Equinox's fuel economy numbers, though. CarsDirect says the front-wheel-drive version will get 40 mpg highway and 32 mpg in the city, and the all-wheel-drive model will get 37 mpg highway and 31 mpg in the city. The Chevrolet representative also confirmed that these numbers are correct, but mentioned that they are still currently estimates and haven't been EPA certified yet.
With that in mind, it's worth noting that both versions outperform the most economical versions of the Toyota RAV4 hybrid and the Nissan Rogue hybrid. The Toyota is all-wheel drive only and gets 30 mpg on the highway and 34 mpg in the city. The Rogue comes in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive varieties, and the most efficient is the front-wheel-drive version, getting 35 mpg highway and 31 mpg city. The diesel Equinox also pulls off those numbers while also providing a punchy 236 pound-feet of torque.
Related Video: