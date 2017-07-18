REWIND: Watch live reveal of Mercedes X-Class luxury pickup truck

Jul 18th 2017 at 12:47PM

Watch the live reveal of the Mercedes X-Class pickup truck from South Africa. The truck adds a new dimension to Daimler's trucking business and will be sold in global markets. It's unclear if it's coming to the United States, though executives have hinted at the possibility. Here's everything we know.
Videos Mercedes-Benz Truck mercedes x-class video
