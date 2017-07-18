Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus earns right to build $2 million cars in US

The day Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has been waiting for is here: SCG has been confirmed as a Low Volume Manufacturer by the U.S. government - meaning it will be allowed to produce up to 325 cars in the United States.
The status was granted by the National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration, and it exempts SCG from some federal regulations as long as the company meets safety and emission laws. SCG applied for the status back in April. It currently builds cars in Turin, Italy.
No word yet on where SCG might set up shop here.
Now, about the cars:
They are quite something. Priced at a cool $2 million each, there will be three versions available. The first is a Stradale (road-legal) version, the SCG003S. It has a twin turbo V8 producing more than 750 horsepower and 590 foot-pounds of torque, with a seven-speed paddle-shift gearbox, as expected of a car this rarified. When the car was first displayed a couple of years ago, there was talk about it having a Honda twin-turbo V6, but that has been changed, apparently to a BMW-sourced 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. The car's shape and some details have also been altered slightly in that time.
The second version is the SCG003CS, for Competizione Stradale, and it can be seen as the road-legal version of the competition version, the SCG003C, which took a class win at this year's Nürburgring 24 Hours endurance race, capable of a 6:33 lap at the famed Nordschleife. Those two models are powered like the Stradale but are more stripped and race-prepared.
As for the SCG003C, the full-on race version, Glickenhaus will be more than happy to provide "full Worldwide Race Support at many races throughout the World for our SCG003C up to and including full entry in The 24 Hours of Nürburgring and its support races."
SCG adds that an SCG003C owner has "a real chance to win the N24." As manufacturer taglines come, that one is perhaps unparalleled.
SCG says it will build four to six 2018 model-year cars, and the 2019 production run is estimated at eight to 10, adding that the cars will be "likely to sell out very soon." Unclear how many of those might be built in the United States.
The company is also considering developing other models and the construction of a second United States manufacturing facility capable of producing 100 cars per year. Since that number seems especially ambitious for the $2 million 003, could SCG have a "cheaper" car in the pipeline?
