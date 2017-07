Porsche 718 Boxster GTS spied - should be a performance bargain

Cars with the GTS package have been a huge hit for Porsche . Whether it's the 911 or the Cayenne , the mid-tier package sells.The package is a genuine value, combining improved performance and new features for far less money than picking the same options individually. It should be no surprise that Porsche is working on a new GTS package for the 718 Boxster and Cayman twins.The spy photos we have here show the new Porsche 718 Boxster GTS ripping around the Nürburgring. Visually, there are a number of changes that set it apart from the standard model. Up front, the Boxster GTS gets a revised front fascia. The lower grill now spans the width of the bumper, packing an aero device that looks similar to the grille of the old Ferrari 458 Italia . Not much, if anything, has changed around the side. It's a similar story out back.The minor changes shouldn't be a surprise. The GTS package is a bargain, and a bunch of unique bodyworks would only drive the price up. The 718 Boxster packs a mid-mounted flat-four. Looks for at least a 2.5 -liter displacement with upwards of 360 horsepower. It should just be a tweaked and ever so slightly improved version of an already capable car.