Mercedes-Benz X-Class Reveal | Autoblog Minute

Jul 18th 2017 at 6:56PM
The new Mercedes-Benz X-Class is here, and it promises to be the most opulent and premium pickup around. While this may seem like an all-new model for Mercedes, the X-Class is based on the Nissan Navara, the global successor to the Frontier.

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

