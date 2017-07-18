Mercedes-Benz X-Class Reveal | Autoblog Minute

The new Mercedes-Benz X-Class is here, and it promises to be the most opulent and premium pickup around. While this may seem like an all-new model for Mercedes , the X-Class is based on the Nissan Navara, the global successor to the Frontier

