Report

Lucid Motors reportedly wants Ford to buy it

EV maker wants to produce cars by 2019, is raising money to get factory up and running.

Jul 18th 2017 at 10:10AM
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
Update: Representatives from Lucid Motors and Ford sent us statements regarding this story. Ford's representative said, "While we regularly speak with other companies inside and outside of the auto industry, we do not comment on speculation." The Lucid spokesperson said, "We cannot discuss details of our Series D fundraising or comment on rumors." He did add that fundraising is "going well," though. The text has been updated to reflect these statements.

Electric car company Lucid Motors recently brought a proposal to Ford to have the Dearborn-based car company buy Lucid, according to Bloomberg. The news service's anonymous sources also said Ford is currently not interested - but didn't completely rule out the idea. We've reached out to both Ford and Lucid Motors for comment, and both companies would not comment on the reported purchase discussion.

According to the report, this idea comes during Lucid's latest round of fundraising, called "Series D," and a Lucid representative said that fund raising is "going well." The company previously said that it would begin work on its factory following this round. The initial investment to get the factory up and running is estimated at $240 million, and Lucid expects to invest a total $700 million by 2022.

Lucid intends to start producing the Air luxury sedan in 2019, so the factory would clearly have to be ready before then. The Air will be available in versions starting with a 400-horsepower, 240-mile range variant starting at $52,500, counting the federal EV tax credit. The top-end model, meanwhile, will have 1,000 horsepower and a range of 315 miles. Prototypes of this high-performance model have reached speeds of 217 mph with a limiter, and 235 mph without.

Related Video:
Featured GalleryLucid Air: New York 2017
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
Earnings/Financials Plants/Manufacturing Ford Green Automakers Emerging Technologies Technology Sedan Electric Future Luxury electric vehicle ev lucid air lucid motors report
Create alerts for any tag above

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

Kar-Kraft: Race Cars, Prototypes and Muscle Cars of Ford's Specialty Vehicle Activity Program
Return to Glory: The Story of Ford's Revival and Victory in the Toughest Race in the World
American Icon: Alan Mulally and the Fight to Save Ford Motor Company
The Complete Book of Ford Mustang: Every Model Since 1964 1/2 (Complete Book Series)
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Bosch ICON 13A Wiper Blade - 13" (Pack of 1)
Car Window Shade - (3 Pack ) - 19"x12" Cling Sunshade For Car Windows - Sun, Glare And UV Rays Pr...
Rain-X RX30214 Weatherbeater Wiper Blade - 14-Inches - (Pack of 1)
Rain-X 5079282-2 Latitude Wiper Blade, 28" (Pack of 1)
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Metra 70-1771 Radio Wiring Harness for Ford/Lincoln/Mazda 1998-Up into Car, 16 Pin
Custom Fit Car Cover for Select Ford Mustang - In-Door Premium 2 Layers - Economical Alternative
Soondar® 2 x Wireless No Drill Type Led Laser Door Shadow Light Welcome Projector Light Led Car D...
Car Key Fob Keyless Entry Remote fits Ford, Lincoln, Mercury, Mazda (CWTWB1U331 GQ43VT11T CWTWB1U...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

Battle of the Monster Trucks
Review: Hot Wheels Ford Shelby GT350R
Plymouth Duster vs Ford Mustang Mach 1
Episode 2
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Questions

There are no questions about this topic.
Be the first to ask!
Share This Photo X