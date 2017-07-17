Followup

Tesla Model S driver who blamed crash on Autopilot recants

Jul 17th 2017 at 6:01PM
Tesla, for better or worse, is pushing mass acceptance of autonomous driving technology with its Autopilot system. While it isn't perfect, for the most part it works as advertised, even if the term Autopilot isn't very clear. That said, when accidents happen, it's easy to blame technology rather than your own failings, just like a Minnesota driver did this past weekend. He later recanted his statement, even thanking Tesla for building a car that saved his life.

After his Tesla Model S accelerated off the road and ended up upside down in a marsh, owner David Clark pointed his finger at Tesla's Autopilot. According to an email sent to Elon Musk and reprinted on Twitter (see below), Clark initially put all the blame on the system, saying that the car sped up and left the road after Autopilot was set. He later recanted that, saying he was merely rattled after the accident. Clark admitted that he actually disengaged Autopilot by pressing the accelerator just before the crash.



Maybe Clark was indeed rattled, because Tesla was always going to investigate this accident to determine whether or not the system was activated. He isn't the first and likely won't be the last to use Autopilot as a scapegoat.

Autopilot is a Level 2 system, meaning the driver is always responsible, even if the system is active. Until technology improves, a driver should always pay attention and be ready to take control.

Related Video:
Green Tesla Sedan Autonomous Electric autopilot followup report tesla autopilot tesla model s
Create alerts for any tag above
0 comments ▸

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

Build Your Own Electric Vehicle, Third Edition
Tesla Model S - Best Car Ever!
The Great Race: The Global Quest for the Car of the Future
Solar Powered Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles: A Sustainable Development
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Tesla Wheel Decal (Carbon Fiber)
Tesla Motors Official Model S Panoramic Roof Sunshades
Tesla Keychain & Keyring - Black Teardrop
Tesla Keychain & Keyring - Black Premium Leather
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Tesla Wheel Decal (Red)
Tesla Keychain & Keyring - Black Teardrop
2013-2017 Tesla Model S Select-Fleece Car Cover Kit
Tesla Model X Falcon Wing Roof Window Sunshades
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

Auto Mundial 04/03/16
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Questions

There are no questions about this topic.
Be the first to ask!
Share This Photo X