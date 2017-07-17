Report

Even more smuggled marijuana found in new Ford Fusions from Mexico UPDATE

Jul 17th 2017 at 12:20PM
Update: Ford Motor Company provided an official statement regarding the marijuana found in Ford Fusions. It is as follows: "We're aware of the situation and are taking it very seriously. We are working with the FBI and Customs on an extensive investigation. We have confirmed that this is not happening at our plant or at our internal shipping yards."

Just a couple of months ago, we told you about how marijuana was being smuggled into the US via the trunks of fresh-off-the-assembly-line Ford Fusions. According to authorities, over $1.4 million worth of weed was found in Fusions that went to Minnesota. Now the exact same thing has happened, but this time in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

According to CNN, car dealers in both states were discovering packages of drugs stuffed into the spare-tire wells of new Ford Fusions. The total came to $1 million. So far, it doesn't seem that any affected cars have ended up in the hands of a customer. Just like with the last marijuana discovery, though, the Fusions were shipped by rail from the cars' assembly point of Hermosillo, Mexico. Police suspect the drugs were supposed to be picked up before they reached dealers, according to CNN. As we mentioned last time marijuana surfaced in Fusions, if you just recently purchased one, you might want to take a peak in the trunk and make sure there really is a tire in the back and not a brown package.

