Spy Shots

Next-generation Mercedes-Benz Sprinter caught driving tall and proud

Jul 17th 2017 at 4:46PM
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
  • Image Credit: CarPix
The next-generation Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van has been caught again by our spy photographers. This time, the van was found on some twisty mountain roads, and in a larger passenger van/bus configuration. It still appears the new generation won't look radically different, except for the front fascia.

From the looks of it, the headlights are slimmer, only meeting about half of the grille. The grille looks as though it extends farther down the nose, too, though that may be an illusion caused by the redesigned headlights. The hood also looks as though it isn't as sloped as the current van. Otherwise, the rest of the body looks pretty much like what you'll find on 2017 Sprinters.

For as plain as the redesign might be to look at, what's underneath could be much more interesting. It will undoubtedly launch with a range of gasoline and diesel engines, we've heard that the next Sprinter will accommodate both electric powertrains and autonomous technology. We doubt that hump on the roof is housing autonomous tech, though. It more likely contains some kind of climate control or telecommunication equipment. We also expect to see the new van fully revealed sometime next year.

Related Video:
Featured GalleryMercedes-Benz Sprinter spy shots
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Spy Photos Minivan/Van Commercial Vehicles mercedes sprinter mercedes-benz
Create alerts for any tag above
0 comments ▸

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

Driven to Delight: Delivering World-Class Customer Experience the Mercedes-Benz Way (Business Books)
The Devil's Mercedes: The Bizarre and Disturbing Adventures of Hitler's Limousine in America
Mercedes Benz Diesel Automotive Repair Manual: 123 Series, 1976 thru 1985 (Haynes Repair Manual)
Mercedes-Benz W123 series: 1976 - 1986
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Bosch ICON 24A Wiper Blade - 24" (Pack of 1)
Rain-X RX30215 Weatherbeater Wiper Blade - 15-Inches - (Pack of 1)
Rain-X 5079281-2 Latitude Wiper Blade, 26" (Pack of 1)
Philips 9004 CrystalVision Ultra Upgrade Headlight Bulb, 2 Pack
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Mercedes-Benz Remote Key Battery Keyless Entry Genuine Original 0000388 (2pcs)
Mercedes-Benz Car Keychain Car Logo Key Ring
Mercedes Benz Diesel Automotive Repair Manual: 123 Series, 1976 thru 1985 (Haynes Repair Manual)
Chrome Metal Tire Valve Stem Caps for Mercedes-Benz Car/SUV set of 4 V1
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

2017 Mercedes-Benz E300 4Matic
Mercedes Bike
The Big Auto Plant
The Ultimate Off-Road Luxury Car: Bentley Bentayga vs Mercedes-Benz G Wagon - TFL Reviews
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Mercedes-Benz Questions

Who makes the toughest sport SUV?
Can I add ladder to rear
Exterior trim options for the 2007 CLS550
View More
Share This Photo X