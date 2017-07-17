Next-generation Mercedes-Benz Sprinter caught driving tall and proud

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van has been caught again by our spy photographers. This time, the van was found on some twisty mountain roads, and in a larger passenger van/bus configuration. It still appears the new generation won't look radically different, except for the front fascia.
From the looks of it, the headlights are slimmer, only meeting about half of the grille. The grille looks as though it extends farther down the nose, too, though that may be an illusion caused by the redesigned headlights. The hood also looks as though it isn't as sloped as the current van. Otherwise, the rest of the body looks pretty much like what you'll find on 2017 Sprinters.
For as plain as the redesign might be to look at, what's underneath could be much more interesting. It will undoubtedly launch with a range of gasoline and diesel engines, we've heard that the next Sprinter will accommodate both electric powertrains and autonomous technology. We doubt that hump on the roof is housing autonomous tech, though. It more likely contains some kind of climate control or telecommunication equipment. We also expect to see the new van fully revealed sometime next year.
Related Video:
From the looks of it, the headlights are slimmer, only meeting about half of the grille. The grille looks as though it extends farther down the nose, too, though that may be an illusion caused by the redesigned headlights. The hood also looks as though it isn't as sloped as the current van. Otherwise, the rest of the body looks pretty much like what you'll find on 2017 Sprinters.
For as plain as the redesign might be to look at, what's underneath could be much more interesting. It will undoubtedly launch with a range of gasoline and diesel engines, we've heard that the next Sprinter will accommodate both electric powertrains and autonomous technology. We doubt that hump on the roof is housing autonomous tech, though. It more likely contains some kind of climate control or telecommunication equipment. We also expect to see the new van fully revealed sometime next year.
Related Video: