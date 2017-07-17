2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody | First Run at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

In addition to driving the Dodge Demon, we also had a chance to sample the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody last week. We drove it on the famed infield road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. We're not at liberty to give you our impressions just yet, but you can experience the sights and sounds of the 707-horsepower Hellcat Widebody in the above video.
Thanks for watching. Check back on Wednesday, July 19, to read about the experience.
