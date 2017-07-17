Video

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody | First Run at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

We hit the Indy road course with the 707-horsepower fat cat.

Jul 17th 2017 at 11:30AM
In addition to driving the Dodge Demon, we also had a chance to sample the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody last week. We drove it on the famed infield road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. We're not at liberty to give you our impressions just yet, but you can experience the sights and sounds of the 707-horsepower Hellcat Widebody in the above video.

Thanks for watching. Check back on Wednesday, July 19, to read about the experience.
Motorsports Videos Dodge Coupe Performance Original Video 2018 dodge challenger srt hellcat widebody dodge hellcat hellcat hellcat widebody indianapolis motor speedway
Create alerts for any tag above
0 comments ▸

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

Dodge Pick-ups: 2002 thru 2008 (Haynes Repair Manual)
Dodge Full-Size Pickups, 1994-2001 (Haynes Repair Manuals)
Chrysler Sebring & 200 and Dodge Avenger: 2007 thru 2014, All models (Haynes Repair Manual)
Dodge Pick-ups 2009 thru 2016: 2WD & 4WD - V6 and V8 gasoline engines - Cummins turbo-diesel engi...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Bosch ICON 28A Wiper Blade - 28" (Pack of 1)
Rain-X RX30215 Weatherbeater Wiper Blade - 15-Inches - (Pack of 1)
Rain-X 5079281-2 Latitude Wiper Blade, 26" (Pack of 1)
Philips 9004 CrystalVision Ultra Upgrade Headlight Bulb, 2 Pack
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

CarsCover Custom Fit 2008-2017 Dodge Challenger Car Cover Xtrashield Black Covers
Plasticolor 001468R01 Elite 'Dodge' Automotive Floor Mat Set
OxGord Signature Car Cover - 100 Water-Proof 5 Layers - True Mastepiece - Ready-Fit Semi Glove Fi...
CarsCover Custom Fit 2013-2017 Dodge Challenger Car Cover 5 Layer Ultrashield Black Covers (R/T, ...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

Review: 2016 Dodge Charger Hellcat Review - Brutality
Review: Airsafe Hitch in Outback Australia
707 HP Dodge Challenger Hellcat vs Drifting vs Drag Racing - Hellcat VS
Dodge Challenger Hellcat vs Top Speed Racing - How Fast Can You Go?
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Questions

There are no questions about this topic.
Be the first to ask!

Calendar
Share This Photo X