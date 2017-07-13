ETC

Orange Fury: A Ford Mustang product promotion we bit on

Plus, one small bit of actual news.

Jul 13th 2017 at 7:00PM
Automakers are always coming up with gimmicks to tease their upcoming products. We don't always take note, but when the gimmick involves edibles, especially dessert, especially ice cream in July, we make an exception. Plus, everyone knows orange is the best Mustang color, and we feel we have to reward the person in Ford PR who wrote the news-release headline "Orange Is the New Snack."

To promote Orange Fury, the latest Mustang color (in the tradition of Grabber Orange and Competition Orange) that's new for 2018, Ford contracted with Coolhaus Premium Ice Cream in the Los Angeles area. Ford's own color and materials design manager, Barb Whalen, was enlisted to work in a new medium, dairy products.

"I typically focus on things like color research, leather seats and hand stitching, so this was definitely a bit different for me," she said. "It was fun applying some of those same design philosophies into helping Coolhaus create an ice cream flavor that really embodies the new Orange Fury color."



Not having seen Orange Fury on an actual car yet, we can't attest to the veracity of the color match. But we can assure you it's delicious - two of Coolhaus' Vanilla Whoopie cookies covered in orange icing, sandwiching a scoop of orange ice cream. It's about as big as your head, so it's bound together by an edible wrapper.

They're handing them out in New York City over the next few days and at Coolhous' flagship L.A. storefront. All to coincide with National Ice Cream Day, which we didn't know was a thing but seems like a worthy July event and should probably be a paid holiday.

If you don't get ice cream, at least one piece of information was handed out along with it: The highly configurable 2018 Ford Mustang's configurator goes live July 25 at this URL. The two other new Mustang colors, by the way, are Royal Crimson and the return of Kona Blue. And of course the car hits showrooms this fall.

Related Video:

Etc. Weird Car News Ford Convertible Coupe Performance coolhaus ice cream ford mustang orange fury orange fury
Create alerts for any tag above
0 comments ▸

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

Kar-Kraft: Race Cars, Prototypes and Muscle Cars of Ford's Specialty Vehicle Activity Program
Return to Glory: The Story of Ford's Revival and Victory in the Toughest Race in the World
American Icon: Alan Mulally and the Fight to Save Ford Motor Company
The Complete Book of Ford Mustang: Every Model Since 1964 1/2 (Complete Book Series)
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Car Window Shade - (3 Pack ) - 19"x12" Cling Sunshade For Car Windows - Sun, Glare And UV Rays Pr...
Car Garbage Can by Drive Auto Products from The Drive Bin As Seen On TV Collection, Black Strap
ANCEL AD310 Classic Enhanced Universal OBD II Scanner Car Engine Fault Code Reader CAN Diagnostic...
GOOLOO 700A Peak 18000mAh Car Jump Starter (Up to 6.5L Gas or 5.5L Diesel Engine) Portable Power ...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Metra 70-1771 Radio Wiring Harness for Ford/Lincoln/Mazda 1998-Up into Car, 16 Pin
Soondar® 2 x Wireless No Drill Type Led Laser Door Shadow Light Welcome Projector Light Led Car D...
Car Key Fob Keyless Entry Remote fits Ford, Lincoln, Mercury, Mazda (CWTWB1U331 GQ43VT11T CWTWB1U...
Dupli-Color BFM0229 Oxford White Ford Exact-Match Automotive Paint - 8 oz. Aerosol
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

Battle of the Monster Trucks
Review: Hot Wheels Ford Shelby GT350R
Plymouth Duster vs Ford Mustang Mach 1
Episode 2
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Ford Questions

F150 Ford 2006 both half back doors won't open
Temperature change
how does it show water level on dashboard
View More
Share This Photo X