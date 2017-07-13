Next-gen Audi S7 looking hot in Southern Europe

The new model looks like it will retain the same general shape as the current one. That's a good thing, as the A7 is one of the best looking vehicles on the market. The long and flowing roof, frameless doors, and long wheelbase all look to be present. There are hints of the Audi R8 from the A-pillar forward while the large grille looks exactly like the on new Audi A8. Many of these design elements are straight off of the Audi Prologue concept from a few years back.
Like other Audi S models, the S7 has a wide bumper with large intakes at the bottom corners. A chin spoiler appears to channel air down under the car. Around the side, we can see big wheels and brakes. There are side skirts along the bottom. Out back, it has the requisite quad exhaust tip, a dead giveaway that this is an S model. Lighting both front and rear appears to be LED.
What rests under the hood is arguably the car's biggest mystery. We can count on Quattro all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic, but we don't know if it will have a turbocharged V6 or V8 under the hood. At this point, both seem equally likely. Horsepower and torque should both be in the mid-400 range while 0-60 mph times should be around 4.5 seconds. Look for more news this fall.
