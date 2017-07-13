Gran Turismo Sport gets official fall release date

Along with the announcement of a date, Polyphony Digital released a very brief teaser trailer. It doesn't reveal much besides more of the beautiful cars and environments we've come to expect from the series.
When Gran Turismo Sport launches, it will feature a more limited car roster than previous titles, at 150 total. But it will come with a variety of new features such as Playstation VR (virtual reality) support, FIA-sanctioned racing, and a robust paint and livery editor to customize your cars. These come along with existing features such as a photo mode with many locations, and extensive information on cars and brands.
