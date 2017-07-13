Official

Gran Turismo Sport gets official fall release date

Jul 13th 2017 at 2:15PM
Gran Turismo Sport, the seventh installment in Sony and Polyphony Digital's flagship racing series, finally has an official release date. The game will be out on Oct. 17, 2017, exclusively for Playstation 4. That puts it two weeks behind Forza Motorsport 7, which is the Xbox-exclusive racing simulator.

Along with the announcement of a date, Polyphony Digital released a very brief teaser trailer. It doesn't reveal much besides more of the beautiful cars and environments we've come to expect from the series.

When Gran Turismo Sport launches, it will feature a more limited car roster than previous titles, at 150 total. But it will come with a variety of new features such as Playstation VR (virtual reality) support, FIA-sanctioned racing, and a robust paint and livery editor to customize your cars. These come along with existing features such as a photo mode with many locations, and extensive information on cars and brands.

Related Video:
Toys/Games forza motorsport 7 gran turismo gran turismo sport official playstation 4 polyphony digital sony xbox
Create alerts for any tag above
0 comments ▸

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Merchandise

Budge Lite Car Cover Fits Sedans up to 264 inches, B-5 - (Polypropylene, Gray)
Cars Stickers by the Roll
VicTsing Bluetooth FM Transmitter, Wireless In-Car FM Transmitter Radio Adapter Car Kit With USB ...
My Little Pony Rainbow Dash Car Window Decal Sticker
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Questions

There are no questions about this topic.
Be the first to ask!

Videos

2018 Jaguar E-Pace launches with a barrel rollWatch Video

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon | First Run at Lucas Oil RacewayWatch Video

Le Mans Behind the Scenes: Hybrid Tech Winners and Losers | Translogic 220Watch Video

First US trailer for Bruce McLaren documentary debutsWatch Video

Clean These 5 Spots Before Selling Your Car | Autoblog DetailsWatch Video

Ford Bronco Rendered With Four Doors | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

The Grand Tour season 2 trailer teases Hammond's Rimac Concept One crashWatch Video

Lucid Air EV prototype hits 235 mph on a high-speed ringWatch Video

Baby wildebeest thinks this passing car is its motherWatch Video

Autonomous Truck | Einride T-Pod | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Share This Photo X