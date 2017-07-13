Motorsports

R is for racecar: First Honda Civic Type R for the track debuts

Jul 13th 2017 at 8:50AM
We've only just met - and driven - the Honda Civic Type R, and already one is ready to go racing.

JAS Motorsport has announced the new Type R TCR, which becomes one of 19 models eligible for touring car racing in 2018. It will likely compete in motorsports beyond the TCR International Series as well, JAS says, and it plans to offer an "endurance" version as well.

JAS, based in Milan, has worked with Honda since 1998 and first developed a racing version of a Type R predecessor back in 2001. Since then, JAS-developed Civics won the FIA World Touring Car championship in 2013 along with the European Touring Car Cup, TCR Germany, Middle-East, Italy and Benelux series and the Macau Guia Race.

As if the stock Type R didn't already have advancements in aero and suspension - advancements great enough to help it set a new record at the Nürburgring - Mads Fischer, the leader of the Type R TCR project, says, "We are delighted and excited to announce today that we will make the new Honda Civic Type R TCR available to customers for next year and send our warmest thank you to Honda for continuing to give us their blessing for this project.

"The new car shows significant development in several key areas such as aerodynamics, suspension and electronics. Our first Civic Type R TCR car has won five championships already and is in contention for another eight this year in Europe and Asia, and our aim is to ensure that the new car continues to raise the bar for TCR competition globally."

The car reportedly has 330 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque - presumably just a tweak of the ECU beyond the stock Type R's 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet. There has been some weight reduction off the Type R's 3,117 pounds, however. Weight of the JAS car is 2,750 pounds for a manual transmission and a bit over 2,800 for a car with a racing gearbox.

Honda, of course, is dreaming up its own Type R variants, but just in case you want to race on an international circuit, deliveries of JAS' car begin in December, and the company expects to have 25 cars ready for the 2018 TCR season.

Related Video:
Motorsports Honda Europe Coupe Racing honda civic type r tcr jas motorsport nurburgring racetrack tcr international series
Create alerts for any tag above

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

American Icon: Alan Mulally and the Fight to Save Ford Motor Company
Honda Civic 2001-2010 & CRV 2002-2009 (Haynes Repair Manual)
Total Control: High Performance Street Riding Techniques, 2nd Edition
Honda Civic (12-15) & CR-V (12-16): Does not include information specific to CNG or hybrid models...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Bosch ICON 13A Wiper Blade - 13" (Pack of 1)
Rain-X RX30214 Weatherbeater Wiper Blade - 14-Inches - (Pack of 1)
FRAM CF10134 Fresh Breeze Cabin Air Filter with Arm & Hammer
Rain-X 5079282-2 Latitude Wiper Blade, 28" (Pack of 1)
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Custom Fit Automotive Reflective WindShield Sunshade for 2017 Honda CRV CR-V
Car Key Fob Keyless Entry Remote fits Honda 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 Civic, 2003 2004 2005 2006 2...
Classic Accessories 10-010-051001-00 OverDrive PolyPro I Full Size Sedan Car Cover
Keyless2Go New Keyless Entry Remote Car Key for Honda Accord OUCG8D-380H-A
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

Richard 1994 Honda Civic: Reunited
Honda Ridgeline vs Toyota Tacoma vs Nissan Frontier vs GMC Canyon vs Mountain - TFL Mid-Sized Tru...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Questions

There are no questions about this topic.
Be the first to ask!

Calendar

Videos

First US trailer for Bruce McLaren documentary debutsWatch Video

Clean These 5 Spots Before Selling Your Car | Autoblog DetailsWatch Video

Ford Bronco Rendered With Four Doors | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

The Grand Tour season 2 trailer teases Hammond's Rimac Concept One crashWatch Video

Lucid Air EV prototype hits 235 mph on a high-speed ringWatch Video

Baby wildebeest thinks this passing car is its motherWatch Video

Autonomous Truck | Einride T-Pod | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Moller M400 Skycar VTOL 'flying car' is on eBay againWatch Video

Experiencing 24 Hours of Le Mans | The ListWatch Video

This is why you don't lead police on a long-distance, high-speed chaseWatch Video

Share This Photo X