2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon | First Run at Lucas Oil Raceway
We drove it. You get to watch.
We drove the Dodge 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon this week. Not very far, mind you, but fast. We can't tell you all about it just yet, but we can show you what it looks and sounds like to launch it down the drag strip at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis. Thanks for watching, and come back on Wednesday, July 19, to read all about our experience behind the wheel of the Dodge Demon.
