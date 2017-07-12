Volkswagen Touareg is killed off in the US

The 2017 Volkswagen Touareg starts at $50,405 in the US, with the top of the range Executive trim starting at $61,105. For reference, the all-new 2018 Volkswagen Atlas starts at $31,425. Even the top-of-the-line Atlas SEL Premium with 4MOTION undercuts a base Touareg at $49,415. The two models aren't exactly direct competitors, with the Atlas offering more space and a four-cylinder, two-wheel drive model. It isn't quite as premium as the Touareg, but it doesn't have to fight heavy hitters from Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and Cadillac.
The all-new Tiguan will help fill the space vacated by the Touareg. The new model is larger than the outgoing one, and there's a new compact crossover on the way that will slot below the Tiguan.
