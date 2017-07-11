The Grand Tour season 2 trailer teases Hammond's Rimac Concept One crash

Season one of The Grand Tour was an undeniable success. The Amazon Prime Video show managed to capture everything we loved about Top Gear yet still set itself apart from the old show. Amidst all the hoopla surrounding Prime Day, Amazon revealed the first trailer for the show's second season. The 35-second teaser doesn't show much, but it looks like we'll get a look at the finer details of Richard Hammond's Rimac Concept One crash.
Just last month, Hammond was involved in an accident that left the car nothing more than a crispy husk. Hammond himself managed to escape with serious but non-life threatening injuries. At the time, it was unclear how much of the scene was shot and if the segment was to be scrapped entirely. Like with Hammond's crash a decade ago, it seems the show is going to confront the situation rather than pushing it under the rug.
Other clips from the teaser include a tank blasting across the desert, a McLaren 720S at the show's test track, and a number of cars tackling dirt, mud, and snow, including a Lancia 037 in a Martini livery. We don't have a firm release date, but expect a debut sometime this fall.
