Porsche posts six-month record despite slumping industry sales

China tops the US in sales.

Jul 11th 2017 at 10:12AM
Porsche Macan GTS
  • Image Credit: Porsche
Porsche Macan GTS front 3/4 road
  • Image Credit: Porsche
Porsche Macan GTS rear 3/4 road
  • Image Credit: Porsche
Porsche Macan GTS front road
  • Image Credit: Porsche
Porsche Macan GTS rear 3/4
  • Image Credit: Porsche
Porsche Macan GTS front 3/4 studio
  • Image Credit: Porsche
Porsche Macan GTS rear 3/4 studio
  • Image Credit: Porsche
Porsche Macan GTS interior
  • Image Credit: Porsche
2018 Macan 2018 Porsche Macan
MSRP $47,800
MSRP $47,800
Porsche posted its best six-month sales period ever in the first half of 2017, according to figures released Tuesday. Sales were up in every major market, with worldwide growth sitting at seven percent. Most notably, China has surpassed the North America as Porsche's largest market.

From January through June, Porsche sold 126,497 cars worldwide. Sales in China were up 18 percent, with Porsche moving 35,864 units. The US was still up three percent with 27,568 sales. European sales increased 6 percent, while the entire Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Middle-East market was up 10 percent. Sales in Porsche's home in Germany were roughly the same, with a one-percent growth over 2016.

It should come as no surprise that the boost in sales is thanks mostly to crossovers. The Macan remains Porsche's best selling model, crossing over 30,000 units in six months. The aging but still competitive Cayenne is Porsche's second-best selling model. The all-new Panamera provided a huge boost with a 54- percent increase over 2016.

Featured Gallery2017 Porsche Macan GTS
