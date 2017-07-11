Porsche posts six-month record despite slumping industry sales

From January through June, Porsche sold 126,497 cars worldwide. Sales in China were up 18 percent, with Porsche moving 35,864 units. The US was still up three percent with 27,568 sales. European sales increased 6 percent, while the entire Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Middle-East market was up 10 percent. Sales in Porsche's home in Germany were roughly the same, with a one-percent growth over 2016.
It should come as no surprise that the boost in sales is thanks mostly to crossovers. The Macan remains Porsche's best selling model, crossing over 30,000 units in six months. The aging but still competitive Cayenne is Porsche's second-best selling model. The all-new Panamera provided a huge boost with a 54- percent increase over 2016.
