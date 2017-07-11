The model in these images doesn't differ that much from what was released earlier this year. Obviously, the biggest difference is the stretched wheelbase and the addition of two doors. The overall styling is that of an SUV version of the F-150. While the front fascia, taillights, and exterior door hinges are all unique, the renderings don't seem all that far fetched. It's a handsome thing, and we hope Ford can release something nearly as cool as what we see here.
A new Ford Ranger will debut alongside the Bronco, and we believe the pair will share the same platform. That would make it a mid-size SUV, competing against models like the Jeep Wrangler or Chevrolet Colorado and Toyota Tacoma pickups. The new model is still a few years off, so we'll have to wait and see how accurate these renderings turn out to be.
