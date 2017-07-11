Featured

2020 Ford Bronco rendered with four doors

Jul 11th 2017 at 9:14AM
  • Image Credit: Bronco6G
  • Image Credit: Bronco6G
  • Image Credit: Bronco6G
  • Image Credit: Bronco6G
  • Image Credit: Bronco6G
  • Image Credit: Bronco6G
  • Image Credit: Bronco6G
  • Image Credit: Bronco6G
  • Image Credit: Bronco6G
  • Image Credit: Bronco6G
  • Image Credit: Bronco6G
  • Image Credit: Bronco6G
  • Image Credit: Bronco6G
  • Image Credit: Bronco6G
Last year and just ahead of the official confirmation that the Ford Bronco was returning in 2020, our friends at Bronco6G released a number of high-resolution renderings of the new SUV. While we can hope that a two-door version makes it to production, we fully expect the volume seller to be a four-door variant. Bronco6G once again knocked it out of the park with a new set of four-door Bronco renderings.

The model in these images doesn't differ that much from what was released earlier this year. Obviously, the biggest difference is the stretched wheelbase and the addition of two doors. The overall styling is that of an SUV version of the F-150. While the front fascia, taillights, and exterior door hinges are all unique, the renderings don't seem all that far fetched. It's a handsome thing, and we hope Ford can release something nearly as cool as what we see here.

A new Ford Ranger will debut alongside the Bronco, and we believe the pair will share the same platform. That would make it a mid-size SUV, competing against models like the Jeep Wrangler or Chevrolet Colorado and Toyota Tacoma pickups. The new model is still a few years off, so we'll have to wait and see how accurate these renderings turn out to be.

Related Video:
Featured GalleryFord Bronco renderings
  • Image Credit: Bronco6G
Design/Style Earnings/Financials Ford SUV Off-Road 2020 ford bronco featured ford bronco
Create alerts for any tag above
0 comments ▸

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

Kar-Kraft: Race Cars, Prototypes and Muscle Cars of Ford's Specialty Vehicle Activity Program
American Icon: Alan Mulally and the Fight to Save Ford Motor Company
The Complete Book of Ford Mustang: Every Model Since 1964 1/2 (Complete Book Series)
Return to Glory: The Story of Ford's Revival and Victory in the Toughest Race in the World
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Bosch ICON 13A Wiper Blade - 13" (Pack of 1)
Rain-X RX30214 Weatherbeater Wiper Blade - 14-Inches - (Pack of 1)
Rain-X 5079282-2 Latitude Wiper Blade, 28" (Pack of 1)
Car Window Shade - (3 Pack ) - 19"x12" Cling Sunshade For Car Windows - Sun, Glare And UV Rays Pr...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Metra 70-1771 Radio Wiring Harness for Ford/Lincoln/Mazda 1998-Up into Car, 16 Pin
Custom Fit Car Cover for Select Ford Mustang - In-Door Premium 2 Layers - Economical Alternative
Car Key Fob Keyless Entry Remote fits Ford, Lincoln, Mercury, Mazda (CWTWB1U331 GQ43VT11T CWTWB1U...
Soondar® 2 x Wireless No Drill Type Led Laser Door Shadow Light Welcome Projector Light Led Car D...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

Battle of the Monster Trucks
Review: Hot Wheels Ford Shelby GT350R
Plymouth Duster vs Ford Mustang Mach 1
Episode 2
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

Lucid Air EV prototype hits 235 mph on a high-speed ringWatch Video

Baby wildebeest thinks this passing car is its motherWatch Video

Autonomous Truck | Einride T-Pod | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Moller M400 Skycar VTOL 'flying car' is on eBay againWatch Video

Experiencing 24 Hours of Le Mans | The ListWatch Video

This is why you don't lead police on a long-distance, high-speed chaseWatch Video

Delsbo Electric 2017 | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Volvo's electrification move is great, but it's not the end of internal combustionWatch Video

Smartbe Intelligent Stroller | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

The #1 Car Detailing Mistake | Autoblog Details Watch Video

Share This Photo X