Dodge Demon gets official insurance from Hagerty

The big advantage to the Hagerty policies will be the Guaranteed Value coverage. Demon owners won't have to haggle about what the car's worth; Hagerty will set the value at the time the policy is issued, so there's no question about coverage should an owner total a Demon. Trust us: At least one owner will total a Demon, and that's a very conservative estimate.
Dodge seems to be happy about the arrangement. Tim Kuniskis, who heads up the North American passenger car brands division, said in a statement that, "We didn't build the Demon to be a halo car that never sees the light of day – we want to make sure that Demon owners have access to the insurance they need to get these cars out on the street, for all the Dodge/SRT enthusiasts to see and appreciate their performance."
Ordered a Demon and interested in coverage? There's a dedicated hotline for Demon owners at (844) 840-8733, or you can visit Hagerty's site and start a quote online.
You're probably wondering if any of these policies will cover you at the strip. So are we. We're asking Hagerty and will fill you in when we have information.
Related Video:
Competitive Insurance Quotes
- We quickly give you multiple online quotes.
- Compare quotes from leading insurance providers and save hundreds.
- You will have the right coverage, not just the most affordable policy.